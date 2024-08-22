Dylan James promoted at WalesOnline
Reach Plc has promoted Dylan James to a digital content producer at WalesOnline, where he covers mostly rugby, but occasionally some football. He also produces social video and graphics for use on WalesOnline Rugby’s social channels. Prior to this, Dylan was a sports writer at the publication.
Recent news related to WalesOnline
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Dylan James
-
WalesOnline
57 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story