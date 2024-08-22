 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Dylan James promoted at WalesOnline

By Siergiej Miloczkin
53 mins ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Reach Plc has promoted Dylan James to a digital content producer at WalesOnline, where he covers mostly rugby, but occasionally some football. He also produces social video and graphics for use on WalesOnline Rugby’s social channels. Prior to this, Dylan was a sports writer at the publication.

Dylan James Reach plc WalesOnline

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Dylan James
  • WalesOnline
    57 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login