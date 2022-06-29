Katie-Ann Gupwell moves to Daily Star Online
Daily Star Online has appointed Katie-Ann Gupwell as lifestyle reporter. She will focus on covering lifestyle stories, including real life stories, health and fitness, beauty, fashion and sex content.
Katie joins from her senior reporter role across WalesOnline, Western Mail, South Wales Echo and Wales on Sunday.
