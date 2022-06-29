 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Katie-Ann Gupwell moves to Daily Star Online

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
6 hours ago
Daily Star Online has appointed Katie-Ann Gupwell as lifestyle reporter. She will focus on covering lifestyle stories, including real life stories, health and fitness, beauty, fashion and sex content.

Katie joins from her senior reporter role across WalesOnline, Western Mail, South Wales Echo and Wales on Sunday.

