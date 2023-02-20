 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Promotion for Christine Younan at Daily Star Online

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
Daily Star Online has appointed Christine Younan as deputy lifestyle editor. She will be working on real life, love & sex, diet & fitness, health, and fashion & beauty stories, while assisting the editor in managerial tasks.

Christine previously served as senior lifestyle & travel reporter on the Reach plc National press title.

