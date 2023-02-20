Promotion for Christine Younan at Daily Star Online
Daily Star Online has appointed Christine Younan as deputy lifestyle editor. She will be working on real life, love & sex, diet & fitness, health, and fashion & beauty stories, while assisting the editor in managerial tasks.
Christine previously served as senior lifestyle & travel reporter on the Reach plc National press title.
