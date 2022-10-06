 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
GB News appoints Geoff Marsh as Chief Digital Officer

GB News has appointed Geoff Marsh as chief digital officer to lead the company’s investment in digital journalism and distribution across its website, apps, videos, and social media.

Geoff joins from Reach Plc where he worked as an editorial director at Express.co.uk, OK! Online and the Daily Star Online.

