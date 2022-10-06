GB News appoints Geoff Marsh as Chief Digital Officer
GB News has appointed Geoff Marsh as chief digital officer to lead the company’s investment in digital journalism and distribution across its website, apps, videos, and social media.
Geoff joins from Reach Plc where he worked as an editorial director at Express.co.uk, OK! Online and the Daily Star Online.
Recent news related to Daily Star Online, Express.co.uk, GB News or OK! Online
Recent news related to Geoff Marsh
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Geoff Marsh
-
Daily Star Online
109 contacts
-
Express.co.uk
194 contacts
-
GB News
80 contacts
-
OK! Online
23 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story