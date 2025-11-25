 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jack Wetherill joins PinkNews from Daily Star Online

PinkNews
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

PinkNews has appointed Jack Wetherill as web content lead. Jack, previously showbiz & TV editor at Daily Star Online, will be covering LGBTQ+ related entertainment, lifestyle and news stories.

Jack Wetherill PinkNews

