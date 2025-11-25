Jack Wetherill joins PinkNews from Daily Star Online
PinkNews has appointed Jack Wetherill as web content lead. Jack, previously showbiz & TV editor at Daily Star Online, will be covering LGBTQ+ related entertainment, lifestyle and news stories.
