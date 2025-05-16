Bron Maher joins A Media Operator
A Media Operator has appointed Bron Maher as a reporter covering digital media industry, with a focus on B2B and specialist media. Prior to this, he was a reporter at Press Gazette.
A Media Operator is a subscription-based media company for those building digital media companies. It delivers two weekly newsletters discussing what’s happening in media.
