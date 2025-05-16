 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Trade

Bron Maher joins A Media Operator

By Siergiej Miloczkin
4 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

A Media Operator has appointed Bron Maher as a reporter covering digital media industry, with a focus on B2B and specialist media. Prior to this, he was a reporter at Press Gazette.

A Media Operator is a subscription-based media company for those building digital media companies. It delivers two weekly newsletters discussing what’s happening in media.

A Media Operator Bron Maher Press Gazette

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Bron Maher
  • A Media Operator
    1 contacts
  • Press Gazette
    3 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login