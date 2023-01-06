Callum Parke joins PA Media
PA Media Group has appointed Callum Parke as East Midlands reporter, covering breaking news for the region. Previously, he was a senior reporter at the Derby Telegraph and Derbyshire Live.
Recent news related to Derby Telegraph, DerbyshireLive or PA Media
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Callum Parke
-
Derby Telegraph
8 contacts
-
DerbyshireLive
10 contacts
-
PA Media
184 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story