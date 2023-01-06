 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Callum Parke joins PA Media

pa media
By Siergiej Miloczkin
19 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

PA Media Group has appointed Callum Parke as East Midlands reporter, covering breaking news for the region. Previously, he was a senior reporter at the Derby Telegraph and Derbyshire Live.

Callum Parke Derby Telegraph Derbyshire Live PA Media

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Callum Parke
  • Derby Telegraph
    8 contacts
  • DerbyshireLive
    10 contacts
  • PA Media
    184 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login