Ciaran Bradley joins Newstalk as digital editor
Newstalk has appointed Ciaran Bradley as digital editor. Ciaran was previously audience editor at Irish Star US and has also worked as content editor and creative strategist at Reach plc. He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @ciaranbrad.
