Claudia Winkleman to leave Radio 2 show in 2024

By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
BBC Radio 2 presenter Claudia Winkleman will be stepping down from her Saturday show (10am – 1pm). She will present her last weekly programme on the station in March 2024. Comedian, author and actor Romesh Ranganathan, who currently presents For The Love Of Hip Hop for Radio 2 and BBC Sounds each Saturday morning (12 – 1am), will launch a new Saturday morning show (10am – 1pm) in April 2024.

