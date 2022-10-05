 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Start date for Scott Mills show confirmed by BBC Radio 2

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC Radio 2 has confirmed  Scott Mills‘ weekday afternoon show will launch on Monday 31 October, from 2pm – 4pm.

Scott left BBC Radio 1 towards the end of August after it was announced the previous month that he would move to Radio 2 following Steve Wright stepping down from his afternoon show slot.

Steve’s final weekday show was last Friday (30 September) and OJ Borg is hosting the slot for the next few weeks until the launch of Scott’s show.

 

