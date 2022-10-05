Start date for Scott Mills show confirmed by BBC Radio 2

BBC Radio 2 has confirmed Scott Mills‘ weekday afternoon show will launch on Monday 31 October, from 2pm – 4pm.

Scott left BBC Radio 1 towards the end of August after it was announced the previous month that he would move to Radio 2 following Steve Wright stepping down from his afternoon show slot.

Steve’s final weekday show was last Friday (30 September) and OJ Borg is hosting the slot for the next few weeks until the launch of Scott’s show.