Sara Cox Announced As New Host Of The BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show
BBC Radio 2 have announced that Sara Cox will be the new host of the weekday Breakfast Show which is broadcast from 6.30-9.30am. Sara will launch her first show this summer.
Sara currently hosts the station’s weekday Teatime show from 4.00-7.00pm. The BBC have said that the presenter who will be taking over this slot will be announced in due course.
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