Scott Mills announced as Zoe Ball’s replacement as Host of BBC Radio 2 Breakfast

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 hours ago
Zoe Ball has announced her departure from BBC Radio 2 Breakfast on the 20 December 2024. Scott Mills has been announced as her replacement.

Zoe has stated she will remain part of the Radio 2 team and will give further details next year.

