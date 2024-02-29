 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
BBC Radio 1 scheduling updates

BBC Radio One
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
23 hours ago
BBC Radio 1 has announced scheduling changes which will begin to take place in March 2024:

Katie Thistleton will join Vick Hope and Jamie Laing to co-host the new Going Home on Radio 1 (15:30 – 18:00, Monday to Thursday), starting on Monday 4 March following the departure of Jordan North who will be joining Capital Breakfast in April.

Matt Edmondson and Mollie King, who currently present Matt and Mollie (13:00 – 16:00, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) will be moving to the afternoon show (13:00 – 15:30, Monday to Thursday) from July.

Dean McCullough will take on Early Breakfast on Radio 1 (05:00 – 07:00, Monday – Thursday) which will make a move from London, to be broadcast live from Salford, in July.

Arielle Free, who currently presents Early Breakfast on Radio 1 (05:00 – 07:00, Monday – Thursday), will be stepping down from the show but will remain at Radio 1 to host a new Dance Show on Thursdays at 20:00 from the end of April.

Vicky Hawkesworth will join Natalie O’Leary to present new shows (10:30 – 13:00, Friday – Sunday) from July. Vicky and Nat will be taking listeners through Anthems, 00s, and 10s over the extended weekend, showcasing the best known tunes from recent years.

Danny Beard, the winner of the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, will be taking on the hosting duties of Katie Thistleton’s weekend shows from 8 March until Vicky and Nat’s new show begins in July.

