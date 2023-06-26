Danni Diston and Sam McGregor confirmed at Radio 1’s Weekend Breakfast
BBC has appointed Danni Diston and Sam McGregor as hosts of Radio 1’s Weekend Breakfast, starting on 9 September and airing from 7 am – 10 am on Saturdays and Sundays.
Danni and Sam have regularly covered a range of shows on BBC Radio 1 since December 2020.
