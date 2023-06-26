 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Danni Diston and Sam McGregor confirmed at Radio 1’s Weekend Breakfast

BBC Radio One
By Martina Losi
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC has appointed Danni Diston and Sam McGregor as hosts of Radio 1’s Weekend Breakfast, starting on 9 September and airing from 7 am – 10 am on Saturdays and Sundays.

Danni and Sam have regularly covered a range of shows on BBC Radio 1 since December 2020.

BBC Radio 1 Danni Diston Radio 1's Weekend Breakfast Sam McGregor

