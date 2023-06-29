Jess Iszatt to host BBC Introducing on Radio 1
BBC Radio 1 has appointed Jess Iszatt as host at BBC Introducing on Radio 1, starting in September.
Jess currently presents BBC Music Introducing in London on BBC Radio London. She replaces Gemma Bradley, who will be stepping down to focus on new opportunities with the BBC.
BBC Introducing on Radio 1 will air on Sundays from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m.
