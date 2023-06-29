 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Jess Iszatt to host BBC Introducing on Radio 1

By Martina Losi
7 hours ago
BBC Radio 1 has appointed Jess Iszatt as host at BBC Introducing on Radio 1, starting in September.

Jess currently presents BBC Music Introducing in London on BBC Radio London. She replaces Gemma Bradley, who will be stepping down to focus on new opportunities with the BBC.

BBC Introducing on Radio 1 will air on Sundays from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m.

