BBC Radio 2 has confirmed Helen Thomas as head of station. Helen has been Radio 2’s head of content commissioning since 2018, having previously worked as the station’s network editor. Helen’s appointment follows the announcement earlier in the year that senior head of commissioning for BBC Radio 2, Lewis Carnie, will be leaving the BBC this summer. The recruitment for head of station roles at Radio 1, Radio 1Xtra, 6 Music and BBC Asian Network is ongoing.