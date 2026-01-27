 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Cruise & Travel launch Travel vertical

By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
Cruise & Travel has launched a dedicated Travel vertical in print and digital. The vertical will feature as a 14-page section within the magazine and reflects readers’ demand for experience-led travel. The magazine is keen to hear about upcoming hotel openings, new destinations and travel experiences.

