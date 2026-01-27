Cruise & Travel launch Travel vertical
Cruise & Travel has launched a dedicated Travel vertical in print and digital. The vertical will feature as a 14-page section within the magazine and reflects readers’ demand for experience-led travel. The magazine is keen to hear about upcoming hotel openings, new destinations and travel experiences.
