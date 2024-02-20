Darcie Rawlings joins The Northern Echo
The Northern Echo has appointed Darcie Rawlings as apprentice reporter, covering events and lifestyle.
Darcie previously attended a fellowship programme at The Centre for Investigative Journalism and also contributed to The Courier (Newcastle University). Darcie can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @rawlingsdarcie.
