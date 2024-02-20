 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Darcie Rawlings joins The Northern Echo

The-Northern-Echo
By Martina Losi
14 hours ago
The Northern Echo has appointed Darcie Rawlings as apprentice reporter, covering events and lifestyle.

Darcie previously attended a fellowship programme at The Centre for Investigative Journalism and also contributed to The Courier (Newcastle University). Darcie can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @rawlingsdarcie.

