Steven Hugill named editor at North East Times

North East Times has appointed Steven Hugill as editor. Steven has worked on the magazine since 2019 and has previously served as business editor at The Northern Echo. He will also remain in his current role as editor of CONTACT magazine. Steven takes over from outgoing editor Alison Cowie, and will oversee the rebrand of North East Times with an editorial strategy focused on authoritative independent journalism, diversity in storytelling and investigative reporting on the big issues facing the business world.