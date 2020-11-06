 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Steven Hugill named editor at North East Times

By Amy Wilson
6 hours ago
news@responsesource.com
North East Times

North East Times has appointed Steven Hugill as editor. Steven has worked on the magazine since 2019 and has previously served as business editor at The Northern Echo. He will also remain in his current role as editor of CONTACT magazine. Steven takes over from outgoing editor Alison Cowie, and will oversee the rebrand of North East Times with an editorial strategy focused on authoritative independent journalism, diversity in storytelling and investigative reporting on the big issues facing the business world.

Tags:
North East Times Steven Hugill