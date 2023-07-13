Ed Cunningham made interim news editor at Time Out London
Time Out London has appointed Ed Cunningham as interim news editor.
Ed has been writing at Time Out as a freelancer since 2021. He’s also the founder and editor-in-chief of Japanese music website The Glow, and can be found tweeting @ed_cunning_ham.
Recent news related to Time Out London
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ed Cunningham
-
Time Out London
29 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story