Ed Cunningham made interim news editor at Time Out London

By Martina Losi
18 hours ago
Time Out London has appointed Ed Cunningham as interim news editor.

Ed has been writing at Time Out as a freelancer since 2021. He’s also the founder and editor-in-chief of Japanese music website The Glow, and can be found tweeting @ed_cunning_ham.

