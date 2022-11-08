TimeOut announce appointments of James Manning and Grace Beard
Time Out‘s former international editor James Manning is now in the role of travel editor. Alongside him Grace Beard has taken on the role of deputy travel editor, having previously worked at Culture Trip and Plum Guide.
Both will be covering travel destinations worldwide, focusing on cities, food, drink, culture, places and offbeat activities. They commission clued-up locals for travel content, which is rooted in expert recommendations.
