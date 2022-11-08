 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
TimeOut announce appointments of James Manning and Grace Beard

Time Out
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Time Out‘s former international editor James Manning is now in the role of travel editor. Alongside him Grace Beard has taken on the role of deputy travel editor, having previously worked at Culture Trip and Plum Guide.

Both will be covering travel destinations worldwide, focusing on cities, food, drink, culture, places and offbeat activities. They commission clued-up locals for travel content, which is rooted in expert recommendations.

Grace Beard James Manning Time Out

