Finance and Tech

Ed Moisson becomes managing editor of Ignites Europe

Ignites Europe
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
FT Specialist US has appointed Ed Moisson as managing editor of Ignites Europe, the FT’s news service for the European asset management industry. Ed will oversee daily newsgathering and editorial operations at Ignites Europe.

Ed was previously associate editor of Ignites Europe. He joined the publication in 2015 and is the author of The Economics of Fund Management. Ed reports to FT Specialist US group managing editor Baptiste Aboulian.

