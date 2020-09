Financial Times and TrackInsight, a data and analytics platform, have launched the ETF Hub, a section of FT.com focusing on Exchange Traded Funds.

Combining news and opinion on the fund management industry with data and analysis, ETF Hub will be led by ETF news editor Emma Boyde, asset management and FTfm editor Peter Smith, and ETF correspondent Steve Johnson. FT Special Reports, Moral Money, Ignites Europe and Investors Chronicle will also contribute to the ETF Hub.