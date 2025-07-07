Mark Mwaungulu joins Ignites Europe
Ignites Europe has appointed Mark Mwaungulu as a reporter. Mark joins from Green Street News, where he was European real estate reporter. He will be covering UK & European regulation and how these laws affect asset managers.
