James Riding joins Inside Housing

Inside Housing
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 hours ago
Inside Housing has appointed James Riding as senior reporter. James will be covering development, net zero, Scotland and homelessness.

James joins from his policy reporter role React News, and continues to work as a freelance contributor for The Times where he writes regular reviews on books.

