Jessica Tasman-Jones moves to Ignites Europe

Ignites Europe
By Sarah Acheampong
15 hours ago
Ignites Europe has appointed Jessica Tasman-Jones as a senior reporter. Previously a news editor at Portfolio Adviser, Jessica will be covering asset management with a focus on fund governance. She will also be writing about corporate boards for FT Board Director.

