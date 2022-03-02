Jessica Tasman-Jones moves to Ignites Europe
Ignites Europe has appointed Jessica Tasman-Jones as a senior reporter. Previously a news editor at Portfolio Adviser, Jessica will be covering asset management with a focus on fund governance. She will also be writing about corporate boards for FT Board Director.
