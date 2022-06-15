 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Ed Walker named audience and content director (audience growth)

Reach plc
By Amy Wilson
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Reach plc has appointed Ed Walker as audience and content director (audience growth). He will be working with journalists around the country to help grow the digital audience and improve engagement and will also be involved in spearheading the group’s ‘Network Newsroom’ project. Ed was previously editor-in-chief a Reach’s hyperlocal news service InYourArea and can be found tweeting @ed_walker86.

Ed Walker InYourArea Reach plc

