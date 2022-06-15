Ed Walker named audience and content director (audience growth)
Reach plc has appointed Ed Walker as audience and content director (audience growth). He will be working with journalists around the country to help grow the digital audience and improve engagement and will also be involved in spearheading the group’s ‘Network Newsroom’ project. Ed was previously editor-in-chief a Reach’s hyperlocal news service InYourArea and can be found tweeting @ed_walker86.
