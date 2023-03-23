Tom Canning becomes YouTube Editor at Reach plc
Reach plc has appointed Tom Canning as YouTube editor. His previous role at Reach plc was the head of content development within the customer value strategy team (CVS). Tom still holds a volunteer role as editor at Football in Berkshire.
