Edel Coffey named books editor at The Gloss Magazine

By Martina Losi
9 hours ago
The Gloss Magazine has appointed Edel Coffey as books editor.

Edel is an author and a freelance writer and columnist covering books and lifestyle. She previously served as books editor at Irish Independent, and can be found tweeting @edelcoffey.

