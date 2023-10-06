Edel Coffey named books editor at The Gloss Magazine
The Gloss Magazine has appointed Edel Coffey as books editor.
Edel is an author and a freelance writer and columnist covering books and lifestyle. She previously served as books editor at Irish Independent, and can be found tweeting @edelcoffey.
