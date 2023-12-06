John Burns starts role at Irish Independent and Sunday Independent
Mediahuis Ireland has appointed John Burns as deputy group business editor across the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent. John was previously a business columnist at The Irish Times as well as working as a journalism lecturer at Dublin City University.
Recent news related to Irish Independent or Sunday Independent
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
John Burns
-
Irish Independent
102 contacts
-
Sunday Independent
57 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story