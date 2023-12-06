 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

John Burns starts role at Irish Independent and Sunday Independent

Irish Independent
By Amy Wilson
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Mediahuis Ireland has appointed John Burns as deputy group business editor across the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent. John was previously a business columnist at The Irish Times as well as working as a journalism lecturer at Dublin City University.

Irish Independent John Burns Sunday Independent

