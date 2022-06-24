 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Mark Tighe moves from the Sunday Times to the Sunday Independent

sunday independent
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Sunday Independent has appointed Mark Tighe as senior news journalist, covering Irish news and legal affairs.

Mark joins from his legal correspondent role at Sunday Times where he was based since May 2006.

Mark Tighe Sunday Independent Sunday Times

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Mark Tighe
  • Sunday Independent
    50 contacts
  • The Sunday Times
    210 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login