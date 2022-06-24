Mark Tighe moves from the Sunday Times to the Sunday Independent
Sunday Independent has appointed Mark Tighe as senior news journalist, covering Irish news and legal affairs.
Mark joins from his legal correspondent role at Sunday Times where he was based since May 2006.
