Katy Harrington joins the Irish Independent as Features Editor

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
22 mins ago
The Irish Independent has appointed Katy Harrington as features editor. Katy is looking for original pitches from writers, who are preferably based in Ireland or at least with a strong knowledge of. Covering topics such as style, beauty, lifestyle, home, entertainment, culture, family, relationships, parenting, health, wellbeing and food.

 

