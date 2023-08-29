Editorial changes at Foodism and Escapism
Threadneedle Media has appointed Nick Savage as editor of Foodism and Escapism. Nick was previously a freelance contributing editor at Escapism. He can be reached via LinkedIn.
Molly Codyre has also been appointed as deputy editor across Foodism and Escapism. Formerly an associate editor at the magazines, Molly can be found tweeting @MollyCodyre.
