News / Consumer

Editorial changes at Foodism and Escapism

Threadneedle Media
By Martina Losi
29 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

Threadneedle Media has appointed Nick Savage as editor of Foodism and Escapism. Nick was previously a freelance contributing editor at Escapism. He can be reached via LinkedIn.

Molly Codyre has also been appointed as deputy editor across Foodism and Escapism. Formerly an associate editor at the magazines, Molly can be found tweeting @MollyCodyre.

Escapism Foodism Molly Codyre Nick Savage Threadneedle Media

