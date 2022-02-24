 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Molly Codyre joins the team at Foodism

By Andrew Strutt
6 hours ago
Foodism has hired Molly Codyre as a staff writer.

Molly will be covering London restaurants, bars and hotels, food and drink brands and travel stories for Foodism’s website, magazine and newsletter. She was previously editorial assistant at The Independent and can be found on Instagram @MollyCodyre.

