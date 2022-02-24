Molly Codyre joins the team at Foodism
Foodism has hired Molly Codyre as a staff writer.
Molly will be covering London restaurants, bars and hotels, food and drink brands and travel stories for Foodism’s website, magazine and newsletter. She was previously editorial assistant at The Independent and can be found on Instagram @MollyCodyre.
