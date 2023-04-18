Editorial changes at Kitchens Bedrooms & Bathrooms
Kitchens Bedrooms & Bathrooms has appointed Georgina Townshend as editor.
Georgina was previously acting editor of the title covering the maternity leave of previous editor Lindsay Blair. Georgina has now also started her own maternity leave and Amanda Cochrane has taken on the role of acting editor.
Recent news related to Kitchens Bedrooms & Bathrooms (KBB)
Recent news related to Amanda Cochrane, Lindsay Blair or Georgina Townshend
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Amanda Cochrane
-
Lindsay Blair
-
Georgina Townshend
-
Kitchens Bedrooms & Bathrooms (KBB)
4 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story