Editorial changes at Kitchens Bedrooms & Bathrooms

Kitchens Bedrooms & Bathrooms
By Andrew Strutt
16 hours ago
Kitchens Bedrooms & Bathrooms has appointed Georgina Townshend as editor.

Georgina was previously acting editor of the title covering the maternity leave of previous editor Lindsay Blair. Georgina has now also started her own maternity leave and Amanda Cochrane has taken on the role of acting editor.

