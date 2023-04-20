Freelance update: Lindsay Blair
Kitchens Bedrooms & Bathrooms editor Lindsay Blair has left the title and gone freelance.
Lindsay will be covering homes, interiors, kitchens, bathrooms, architecture, renovations and lifestyle, and is interested in receiving press releases and information around these topics. She can be contacted via lindsay@lindsayblair.co.uk and found tweeting @linds__blair.
