 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Editorial updates at New Civil Engineer (NCE)

New Civil Engineer
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

New Civil Engineer (NCE) has appointed Rob Horgan as deputy editor and Catherine Moore as acting news editor.

Rob will be focusing on long-term projects and content strategies, such as event planning, the podcast and the monthly print magazine. Catherine will be tasked with running the news desk on a day-to-day basis and managing the website and newsletters.

Catherine Moore New Civil Engineer (NCE) Rob Horgan

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Rob Horgan
  • Catherine Moore
  • New Civil Engineer (NCE)
    10 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login