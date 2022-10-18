Editorial updates at New Civil Engineer (NCE)
New Civil Engineer (NCE) has appointed Rob Horgan as deputy editor and Catherine Moore as acting news editor.
Rob will be focusing on long-term projects and content strategies, such as event planning, the podcast and the monthly print magazine. Catherine will be tasked with running the news desk on a day-to-day basis and managing the website and newsletters.
