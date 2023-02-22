 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Rob Horgan joins Utility Week

Utility Week
By Amy Wilson
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Utility Week has appointed Rob Horgan as news editor. Rob previously served as deputy editor at New Civil Engineer and has also worked as acting deputy editor at Construction News.

Rob Horgan Utility Week

