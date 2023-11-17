Gavin Pearson named editor at New Civil Engineer
New Civil Engineer has appointed Gavin Pearson as editor. He was previously the global editor at Infrastructure Global and will be overseeing content for the magazine.
He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @Infra_Reports.
