Gavin Pearson named editor at New Civil Engineer

New Civil Engineer
By Sarah Acheampong
14 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

New Civil Engineer has appointed Gavin Pearson as editor. He was previously the global editor at Infrastructure Global and will be overseeing content for the magazine.

He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @Infra_Reports.

