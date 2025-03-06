Ellie Davis Appointed As Deputy Content Director at Virgin Radio UK
Virgin Radio UK has named Ellie Davis as the deputy content director at the station.
Ellie previously worked at Virgin Radio UK as the executive producer of The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.
