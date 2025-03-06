 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ellie Davis Appointed As Deputy Content Director at Virgin Radio UK

By Christina Pirilla
15 hours ago
Virgin Radio UK has named Ellie Davis as the deputy content director at the station.

Ellie previously worked at Virgin Radio UK as the executive producer of The Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

