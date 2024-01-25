Oliver Callan selected as morning presenter at RTÉ Radio 1
RTÉ Radio 1 has appointed Oliver Callan as presenter of the morning programme, starting on 29 January. The show, renamed as Oliver Callan, will air on weekdays from 9-10 am.
Oliver has been hosting the morning programme on rotation since former presenter Ryan Tubridy left RTÉ to join Virgin Radio UK. He is also the presenter of Callan’s Kicks on RTÉ Radio 1 and plans to continue with the show.
Recent news related to Callan's Kicks (Podcast), RTÉ Radio 1 or Virgin Radio UK
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Ryan Tubridy
-
Oliver Callan
-
Callan's Kicks (Podcast)
2 contacts
-
RTÉ Radio 1
35 contacts
-
Virgin Radio UK
20 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story