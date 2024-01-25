 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Oliver Callan selected as morning presenter at RTÉ Radio 1

RTE Radio 1
By Martina Losi
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

RTÉ Radio 1 has appointed Oliver Callan as presenter of the morning programme, starting on 29 January. The show, renamed as Oliver Callan, will air on weekdays from 9-10 am.

Oliver has been hosting the morning programme on rotation since former presenter Ryan Tubridy left RTÉ to join Virgin Radio UK. He is also the presenter of Callan’s Kicks on ​RTÉ Radio 1 and plans to continue with the show.

Oliver Callan RTE Radio 1

