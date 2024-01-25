Oliver Callan selected as morning presenter at RTÉ Radio 1

RTÉ Radio 1 has appointed Oliver Callan as presenter of the morning programme, starting on 29 January. The show, renamed as Oliver Callan, will air on weekdays from 9-10 am.

Oliver has been hosting the morning programme on rotation since former presenter Ryan Tubridy left RTÉ to join Virgin Radio UK. He is also the presenter of Callan’s Kicks on ​RTÉ Radio 1 and plans to continue with the show.