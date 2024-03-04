 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Evelyn O’Rourke named arts and media correspondent at RTÉ

By Martina Losi
20 hours ago
RTÉ News has appointed Evelyn O’Rourke as arts and media correspondent.

Evelyn has served as a broadcast journalist at RTÉ for over 20 years and has recently been reporting on Radio 1‘s Today with Claire Byrne.

Working across digital, radio and television, she will explore Ireland’s wide range of arts and cultural stories and will also report on the country’s media landscape.

