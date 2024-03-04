Evelyn O’Rourke named arts and media correspondent at RTÉ
RTÉ News has appointed Evelyn O’Rourke as arts and media correspondent.
Evelyn has served as a broadcast journalist at RTÉ for over 20 years and has recently been reporting on Radio 1‘s Today with Claire Byrne.
Working across digital, radio and television, she will explore Ireland’s wide range of arts and cultural stories and will also report on the country’s media landscape.
Recent news related to RTÉ News, RTÉ Radio 1 or Today with Claire Byrne
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Evelyn O'Rourke
-
RTÉ News
98 contacts
-
RTÉ Radio 1
34 contacts
-
Today with Claire Byrne
4 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story