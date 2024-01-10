Role change for Gail Conway at RTÉ
RTÉ News has appointed Gail Conway as Midlands correspondent, covering for Sinéad Hussey, who is on maternity leave. Prior to this, Gail worked as a multimedia journalist at RTÉ reporting on domestic and world news.
Recent news related to RTÉ News or RTÉ.ie
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Gail Conway
-
RTÉ News
97 contacts
-
RTÉ.ie
20 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story