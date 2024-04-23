 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Samantha Libreri named Eastern Correspondent at RTÉ News

RTE-News
By Martina Losi
7 hours ago
RTÉ News has appointed Samantha Libreri as Eastern correspondent, covering economic, cultural and political developments in Dublin and the east of Ireland.

Samantha has worked as a journalist at RTÉ News for over 20 years, reporting in the greater Dublin area and internationally from the US, Africa, Australia, and Europe. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @SamanthaLibreri.

