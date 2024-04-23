Samantha Libreri named Eastern Correspondent at RTÉ News
RTÉ News has appointed Samantha Libreri as Eastern correspondent, covering economic, cultural and political developments in Dublin and the east of Ireland.
Samantha has worked as a journalist at RTÉ News for over 20 years, reporting in the greater Dublin area and internationally from the US, Africa, Australia, and Europe. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @SamanthaLibreri.
Recent news related to RTÉ News
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Samantha Libreri
-
RTÉ News
97 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story