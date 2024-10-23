 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Lucy Norris joins RTÉ News from Virgin Media Television

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
3 days ago
news@responsesource.com

RTÉ News has appointed Lucy Norris as a multimedia journalist. Lucy will be responsible for pitching and working on putting together stories for online, radio and TV – topics to cover include culture, health and anything Ireland related.

Lucy joins from her news reporter role for Virgin Media Television.

Lucy Norris RTÉ News Virgin Media Television

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Lucy Norris
  • RTÉ News
    100 contacts
  • Virgin Media Television (Online)
    2 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login