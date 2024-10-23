Lucy Norris joins RTÉ News from Virgin Media Television
RTÉ News has appointed Lucy Norris as a multimedia journalist. Lucy will be responsible for pitching and working on putting together stories for online, radio and TV – topics to cover include culture, health and anything Ireland related.
Lucy joins from her news reporter role for Virgin Media Television.
