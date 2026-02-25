 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Role updates for Kate McDonald and Louise Byrne at RTÉ

RTÉ
By Amy Wilson
8 hours ago
RTÉ has appointed Kate McDonald as clarity correspondent and Louise Byrne as policy & analysis correspondent with RTÉ Prime Time.

Working within RTÉ’s Clarity initiative, which examines disinformation, public discourse and democracy, Kate will focus on how digital systems shape the information people encounter and how that affects everyday life. She will deliver reports focusing on the origins, impact and evolution of information which misleads or misdirects public discourse and will be responsible for investigating such narratives across a range of briefs from politics to health and global affairs.

As policy & analysis correspondent, Louise will focus on how policies and actions impact everyday life, encompassing politics, demographics, housing, economics and infrastructure. She will monitor and interpret government, EU and other institutional policy developments for Prime Time on RTÉ One and on online platforms.

