Role updates for Kate McDonald and Louise Byrne at RTÉ

RTÉ has appointed Kate McDonald as clarity correspondent and Louise Byrne as policy & analysis correspondent with RTÉ Prime Time.

Working within RTÉ’s Clarity initiative, which examines disinformation, public discourse and democracy, Kate will focus on how digital systems shape the information people encounter and how that affects everyday life. She will deliver reports focusing on the origins, impact and evolution of information which misleads or misdirects public discourse and will be responsible for investigating such narratives across a range of briefs from politics to health and global affairs.

As policy & analysis correspondent, Louise will focus on how policies and actions impact everyday life, encompassing politics, demographics, housing, economics and infrastructure. She will monitor and interpret government, EU and other institutional policy developments for Prime Time on RTÉ One and on online platforms.