 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Cathal Dowd named presenter of news2day at RTÉ

RTÉ
By Amy Wilson
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

RTÉ has welcomed Cathal Dowd as presenter of news2day, RTÉ’s news service designed specifically for children. Cathal began broadcasting on 1 September, on RTÉ2, RTÉ News channel and RTÉ Player. He joins presenter Florence Okojie who has been with news2day since September 2024.

Cathal Dowd news2day RTÉ 2

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Cathal Dowd
  • RTÉ 2
    11 contacts
  • RTÉ News
    98 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login