Cathal Dowd named presenter of news2day at RTÉ
RTÉ has welcomed Cathal Dowd as presenter of news2day, RTÉ’s news service designed specifically for children. Cathal began broadcasting on 1 September, on RTÉ2, RTÉ News channel and RTÉ Player. He joins presenter Florence Okojie who has been with news2day since September 2024.
