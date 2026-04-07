Barry Lenihan named as RTÉ’s new Political Correspondent
RTÉ has appointed Barry Lenihan as political correspondent.
Barry started at the broadcaster in 2013 as an intern, before becoming a multi-media journalist in the RTÉ newsroom.
He joined RTÉ Radio 1 a year later and has reported on all major political stories for the station for the past decade, working as a key journalist in the coverage of elections and referenda.
He has presented RTÉ Radio 1 programmes, including This Week, Drivetime and The Late Debate.
He will start his new role later this month.
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