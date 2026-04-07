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News / National and Regional Press

Barry Lenihan named as RTÉ’s new Political Correspondent

RTÉ
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

RTÉ has appointed Barry Lenihan as political correspondent.

Barry started at the broadcaster in 2013 as an intern, before becoming a multi-media journalist in the RTÉ newsroom.

He joined RTÉ Radio 1 a year later and has reported on all major political stories for the station for the past decade, working as a key journalist in the coverage of elections and referenda.

He has presented RTÉ Radio 1 programmes, including This Week, Drivetime and The Late Debate.

He will start his new role later this month.

Barry Lenihan RTE

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