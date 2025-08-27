 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Petula Martyn to take on Mid West correspondent role at RTÉ

RTÉ
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

RTÉ News has appointed Petula Martyn as Mid West correspondent, starting in Autumn. Petula will be reporting and providing analysis across RTÉ News platforms on social, economic, cultural and political developments across the Midwest region, including the counties of Limerick, Clare and north Tipperary. She currently presents business news on Morning Ireland, the One O’Clock News, and Drivetime as well as regularly interviewing senior business leaders, economists and policymakers.

Petula Martyn RTÉ News

