Petula Martyn to take on Mid West correspondent role at RTÉ

RTÉ News has appointed Petula Martyn as Mid West correspondent, starting in Autumn. Petula will be reporting and providing analysis across RTÉ News platforms on social, economic, cultural and political developments across the Midwest region, including the counties of Limerick, Clare and north Tipperary. She currently presents business news on Morning Ireland, the One O’Clock News, and Drivetime as well as regularly interviewing senior business leaders, economists and policymakers.