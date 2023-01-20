Laura Hogan starts as North-East correspondent for RTÉ News
RTÉ News has appointed Laura Hogan as North-East correspondent. Laura will be covering news in Ireland’s Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan counties.
A native of North-East Ireland, Laura joined in January from her multimedia journalist role at RTÉ News, having reported across television, radio and online. She won the Law Society of Ireland’s Justice Media Award for broadcast court reporting in 2017.
