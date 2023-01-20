 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Laura Hogan starts as North-East correspondent for RTÉ News

RTE News
By Martina Losi
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

RTÉ News has appointed Laura Hogan as North-East correspondent. Laura will be covering news in Ireland’s Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan counties.

A native of North-East Ireland, Laura joined in January from her multimedia journalist role at RTÉ News, having reported across television, radio and online. She won the Law Society of Ireland’s Justice Media Award for broadcast court reporting in 2017.

